Speaker uninjured in 2-vehicle accident

WILMINGTON — Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in an accident on Monday around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 22 and North Nelson Avenue in Wilmington.

According to Lt. Stan Jordan of the Ohio Highway Patrol Wilmington Post, the accident was caused when a Chevrolet sedan driven by a New Vienna resident failed to yield when pulling into U.S. 22 from Nelson Avenue and hitting Speaker Rosenberger’s state-issued SUV.

No injuries were reported.

The Wilmington Police Department provide backup and assisted with traffic. Both vehicles were able to leave without towing, according to Jordan, with Rosenberger departing with a friend in a separate vehicle.

The New Vienna driver was cited for failure to yield and for not having a driver’s license.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 22 and North Nelson Avenue next to MacD’s Pub on Monday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_DSC_0188.jpg Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 22 and North Nelson Avenue next to MacD’s Pub on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal