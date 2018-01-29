Clinton County eateries incpected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, Jan. 17. There were two female employees — one had visor with long ponytail (below shoulders) and one had hair pulled up with no hat or hair restraint. Nonworking light in the walk-in cooler. Orange juice machine is leaking juice on the inside of the machine and there were gnats around this machine. In kitchen across from 3-compartment sink there are some broken tiles on the wall. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty and there is black mildew on the caulking behind the sink. There are gnats around the orange juice machine and coffee machine. Please contact pest operator to deal with gnats. Drain/overflow area for the soda machine has water standing in the bottom.

Critical: There was a container of sliced onions and a container of diced onions in reach-in cooler that were not dated. There were three salads in the small prep cooler behind the prep line that were dated use by 5:28 a.m. Jan. 17 and the container of Reese’s on the ice cream machine was dated use by Jan. 16. There was a large container of sausage gravy in the hot well that was 63°F. All TCS foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above or cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. The ice chute of the soda machine had some pink/black residue on the inside.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 14.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 16.Critical: Inside ledge of ice machine has pink residue.

Employees all have hair in ponytails but no one wearing hat, hairnet or visor. All hair must be properly restrained.Cup being used as a scoop in container of sugar under the tea containers. Non-working light in Arctic Air 2-door freezer. Vents above the deep fryer are dirty. The mop sink is leaking.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 13.

• Engine House Pizza Station 2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, Jan. 16.

No employee at this facility is Class II food safety certified. The True refrigerator in the kitchen has no thermometer inside the unit. Ice machine has frozen water line and is leaking water onto the floor of the kitchen. The True 2-door cooler in the middle section has a nonworking light. The 2-door freezer in the middle section has paint peeling on the outside of the unit. Bottom front cover missing on refrigeration unit in kitchen. Hand sink had no hot water when I washed my hands. Manager stated water had to be turned off because water leaks. There is no working light in dry storage area. Nonworking light in kitchen over pizza prep area.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 13.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Jan. 16. Follow-up. Critical: American cheese slices in the fridge in kitchen were not dated. (2nd Notice)

Bottom of freezer in the kitchen is rusted and covered with ice. (2nd Notice) The 3-compartment sink is leaking into metal pan. In the back room there is a hole in the wall close to the ceiling where bricks are falling out. Ceiling in kitchen is dirty and has three exposed holes. Floor in hallway leading to soda syrup boxes is coming apart. (2nd Notice) A list of ingredients and allergens must be available for the cookies. (2nd Notice)

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Jan. 17. No violations at this time. Everything looks good. Thank you!

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 13.

• Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 17. Bowl being used as a scoop in the container of flour. There was a lot of condensate on the freezer condenser line.

