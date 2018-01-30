Videos, audiobooks available online through Wilmington Public Library beginning Feb. 1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Public Library announced the public availability of thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums and audiobooks will all be available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital.

This service begins at the library on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Patrons can begin enjoying thousands of titles – from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers – available to borrow for instant streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers.

Hoopla Digital is offered at no cost to patrons via web browser or smartphone, and requires only a Wilmington Public Library card to access.

To get registered, or find out more information, visit www.wilmington.lib.oh.us or call 937-382-2417.

