Sheriff’s reports: Reported incidents of violence, abuse

• At 1:27 p.m. on Jan. 22, deputies had received a report of domestic violence occurring at a hotel on U.S. 22 West in Wilmington. The report lists a 44-year-old Wilmington female as the victim, who had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates the suspect is the victim’s sibling. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Oak Grove Road in Martinsville on the report of domestic violence. According to the report, a 30-year-old Wilmington female allegedly hit a 34-year-old male resident and had apparent minor injuries. The Wilmington female was also allegedly assaulted by another subject and had apparent minor injuries. An investigation is pending.

• At 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 25, deputies were advised of alleged child abuse to a one-year-old child. According to the report, the child’s father believed he was being physically abused by a grandparent and living in an unsafe home.

• At 3:51 a.m. on Jan. 26, an unidentified Midland male was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The report lists a 28-year-old female as the victim and was the suspect’s girlfriend. The incident took place at the 1-99 block of State Route 28 West in Midland.

• At 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 23, a 56-year-old Blanchester female reported she is the victim of identity fraud. The report indicates her social security number and credit cards were stolen. An investigation is pending.

• At 2:56 p.m. on Jan. 23, an unidentified female subject reported another subject had made sexually derogatory comments to her. According to the report, the incident occurred at the 1-99 block of Rod Lane in a public transit vehicle. An investigation is pending.

• At 3:19 a.m. on Jan. 25, deputies pulled over a vehicle on State Route 730 near Wilmington for a marked lane violation during a routine patrol. According to the report, a clear container with an unknown substance was located in the vehicle and seized. An investigation is pending.

By John Hamilton

