Wilmington Police Department reports: Woman revived with Narcan; more drivers with drugs

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Authorities responded to the 900 block of South South Street at 12:33 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the report of an overdose. Upon arrival, officers observed EMS attending to a 25-year-old Martinsville female who was lying in the parking lot. EMS provided Narcan to her and she came to. It was discovered that the had an outstanding warrant through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The female was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Police spoke with a 47-year-old Wilmington male who was present when the female overdosed and he appeared to be under the influence of an opiate. Police searched the vehicle they were in but no drugs or contraband were found. The report indicates a 38-year-old Wilmington male was arrested but no charges were listed.

• At 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, police conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of South Mulberry Street for a loud exhaust. According to the report, the officer discovered one of the passengers, a 20-year-old female, had two warrants through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Upon searching her bag, police found a marijuana, a marijuana pipe, and a scale with marijuana residue. The female was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for incarceration.

• At 1:34 p.m. on Jan. 21, police conducted a traffic stop on East Locust Street on a vehicle for not having visible registration. Police made contact with the operator, a 25-year-old male, and upon speaking with him the officer detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The driver was also found to have an active warrant through the Wilmington PD and was arrested. Police located a slide box containing marijuana inside the vehicle.

• At 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 18, during a vehicle stop at the 500 block of South Walnut Street, an unidentified subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police also seized a bag containing suspected meth.

• At 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 26, police received a notice from the University of Cincinnati PD that an 18-year-old Wilmington male had indictments handed down for rape and kidnapping. Once the warrants were confirmed in LEADS, officers responded to the suspect’s residence at the 100 block of Fulton Street. The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 8:53 a.m. on Jan. 26, police were dispatched to a hotel on Holiday Drive in reference to an old dark Volvo that had been in the parking for several days with a male staying in it. Police made contact with a 48-year-old Leesburg male who advised he was supposed to meet his ex-wife a couple days ago and she never showed up. He also advised the car had broken down and he was waiting for some assistance. According to the report, the suspect was “obviously intoxicated,” “smelled strongly of urine,” and “appeared that he had been sitting in his car for some time.” Later at 2:47 p.m., dispatch received a hit on the suspect that said he was entered as a missing person out of Monroe County, Indiana where there was a nationwide pickup warrant for him out for a probation violation on an O.V.I. The officer returned to the hotel to find the suspect still there and took him into custody. The report indicates, “He was intoxicated and had thoroughly soiled his pants.” He was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office but was later transferred from the jail to Clinton Memorial Hospital due to having detox issues and vomiting blood.

• At 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 26, a 37-year-old female called and requested that another 37-year-old female be removed from her apartment on Reba Drive. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had an arrest warrant through the Wilmington PD and that the caller had a warrant out of Highland County. Police arrived and made contact with the two females and a 36-year-old Williamsburg male. The male had a warrant out of Warren County with a statewide pickup. All three were placed into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for incarceration.

• Police responded to Clark Street at 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 29 on the report of a suspicious male running around the area. According to the report, the male was located on the ground next to the vehicle. According to the report, he was breathing and had a pulse. Police requested a squadron because of a possible overdose. The subject eventually came to and stood up. Officers seized a tie-off baggie with a single clear capsule with a tan powder inside. The report indicated the subject had no prior drug convictions but discovered he had a warrant through the Sheriff’s Office. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

• At 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 30, police received an anonymous tip that wanted subjects were at the 300 block of Columbus Street. After arriving and receiving consent from the property owner to search the premise, a 23-year-old female resident and a 33-year-old male, who both had warrants out for them, were placed into custody. The female was transported to the police station where she was turned over to the Probation Department.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Katelyn Delawder, 21, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct-fighting/threatening and resisting arrest.

• Bruce Rheinscheld, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Joshua Sweet, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Joshua Brannon, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Beecher Barnett, 45, of Leesburg, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Jeremy Gaddis of Martinsville was charged with alleged theft, drug abuse instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

• Albert Holbert, Jr., 39, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged assault.

• Cindy Hayslip, 31, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Richard Hayslip, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Allison Freeman, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft, possessing criminal tools, and drug paraphernalia.

• Angela Cordy, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Nina Willis, 42, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged theft.

• Jamie Ross, 55, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

• Larry Derthick, 62, of Cumming, Georgia, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Logan Hensley, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Tiffany Gilbert, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

