Farmers’ Market seeks new vendors for ‘18

WILMINGTON — The 2018 Clinton County Farmers’ Market is recruiting new vendors.

“In 2017, the market more than doubled its revenue from the previous year,” said Clinton County Farmers’ Market Co-Director Kaity Stuckert. “The friendly local market is growing and the market management is hoping to offer even more products, events and activities this year.

“If you are a producer of locally homegrown, farm-raised, or homemade products and are interested in selling your items at a fun, local venue, the Clinton County Farmers’ Market wants to hear from you.”

The 2018 Clinton County Farmers’ Market takes place March through December.

The Spring Market kicks off the season on the first and third Saturdays in March, April and May “in our toasty, indoor location” — the Wilmington Municipal Building.

Beginning the first Saturday in June continuing through September, the Summer Market is held every Saturday on Mulberry Street in downtown Wilmington between Main and Locust streets.

Wrapping up the year, the Winter Market takes place October through December on the first and third Saturdays, returning to the Wilmington Municipal Building.

Interested vendors must reside in Clinton County or any of its adjacent counties — Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Greene, Highland and Warren.

If you would like to inquire about how to become a 2018 Farmers’ Market vendor, please contact Kaity Stuckert at kaity@clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_CC-Farm-Market-logo.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_image1-3-.jpg Courtesy photo