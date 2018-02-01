East End marks 100 days, 100 years

Kyliee Crawford, an East End Elementary School kindergartner, celebrates the 100th day of school Thursday, which is a big deal in kindergarten. Students dressed like they were 100 years old.

In teacher Donna Adams’ kindergarten class are, from left, Sophie Roe and Addie Mattingly, who are dressed like they’re 100 years old.

Kiyah Kinney, who is in teacher Heather Leslie’s kindergarten class, has now been a student for 100 days in Wilmington City Schools.

Haylon Hufford, with a Clark Gable mustache and graying eyebrows, is pleased to reach the 100-day mark in kindergarten.

Wyate Pittman sports a handlebar mustache Thursday to observe his lengthy tenure as a kindergarten student — 100 days.

Violet Gunther is now a veteran of 100 days in kindergarten.

Patience Ashe wears a shawl, a head scarf, and plenty of jewelry as she dresses Thursday like a centenarian to celebrate 100 days in kindergarten.

Cailey-Ann “Cailey” Cordy said she likes the dress she wore Thursday, even if she’s not really 100 years old.

Malique Nance wears suspenders to school to recognize 100 days of kindergarten.

East End Elementary School kindergarten teachers, from left, Donna Adams and Heather Leslie also dressed up as “oldsters” to celebrate 100 days of kindergarten in the 2017-18 academic year.

Several members of teacher Donna Adams’ kindergarten class came dressed to school Thursday like they’re 100 years old to celebrate 100 days of kindergarten. Students from left are Addie Mattingly, Malique Nance, Miles Wolf, Kyliee Crawford and Sophie Roe, with their teacher in back.

With tissues sticking out of his sweater pockets and eye-glasses that appear to have very strong lenses, Miles Wolf joins the fun Thursday when kindergarten kids dressed up like 100-year-olds.