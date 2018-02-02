Posted on by

State rep candidate at city council


Beth Ellis, a Republican candidate for State Representative of the 91st House District in the May primary election, made a visit to Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Seated are, from left, Mayor John Stanforth, President of Council Mark McKay, City Administrator Marian Miller and Law Director Brett Rudduck.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Beth Ellis, a Republican candidate for State Representative of the 91st House District in the May primary election, made a visit to Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Seated are, from left, Mayor John Stanforth, President of Council Mark McKay, City Administrator Marian Miller and Law Director Brett Rudduck.

Beth Ellis, a Republican candidate for State Representative of the 91st House District in the May primary election, made a visit to Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Seated are, from left, Mayor John Stanforth, President of Council Mark McKay, City Administrator Marian Miller and Law Director Brett Rudduck.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0228.jpgBeth Ellis, a Republican candidate for State Representative of the 91st House District in the May primary election, made a visit to Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Seated are, from left, Mayor John Stanforth, President of Council Mark McKay, City Administrator Marian Miller and Law Director Brett Rudduck. John Hamilton | News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:16 pm |    

New tower set to help train first-responders

New tower set to help train first-responders
4:45 pm
Updated: 4:46 pm. |    

Price of electric supply to fall in new Clinton County aggregation contract

Price of electric supply to fall in new Clinton County aggregation contract
1:42 pm |    

‘Super’ students: WC sport management majors at the big game

‘Super’ students: WC sport management majors at the big game