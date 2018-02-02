State rep candidate at city council

Beth Ellis, a Republican candidate for State Representative of the 91st House District in the May primary election, made a visit to Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Seated are, from left, Mayor John Stanforth, President of Council Mark McKay, City Administrator Marian Miller and Law Director Brett Rudduck.
Beth Ellis, a Republican candidate for State Representative of the 91st House District in the May primary election, made a visit to Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Seated are, from left, Mayor John Stanforth, President of Council Mark McKay, City Administrator Marian Miller and Law Director Brett Rudduck.