Posted on by

Dancin’ the night away at East End’s Sweetheart Dance


East End Elementary School held a formal “Sweetheart Dance” on Saturday in the gymnasium. It was well attended by children, parents and grandparents. In the left foreground are Eric Hubbard and his daughter Abbie Hubbard, 9.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

In the foreground at the Sweetheart Dance, Ruby Vanscoy is impressed by the spinning dance moves of her grandson, Rayden “Bear” Harris.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Father and daughter John and Jasmine Thomas, 9, take to the dance floor at East End Elementary.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Chris Stroop, left, and his daughter Serenity, 8, pair up for a father/daughter dance at the Sweetheart Dance.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Music and DJ service at the Sweetheart Dance were provided by Matt Edwards’ Mezzy Productions. Edwards is accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Ault.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

At what might have been the first formal dance for many of the elementary-grades children, the East End School gymnasium floor often was full of participants.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

East End Elementary School held a formal “Sweetheart Dance” on Saturday in the gymnasium. It was well attended by children, parents and grandparents. In the left foreground are Eric Hubbard and his daughter Abbie Hubbard, 9.

In the foreground at the Sweetheart Dance, Ruby Vanscoy is impressed by the spinning dance moves of her grandson, Rayden “Bear” Harris.

Father and daughter John and Jasmine Thomas, 9, take to the dance floor at East End Elementary.

Chris Stroop, left, and his daughter Serenity, 8, pair up for a father/daughter dance at the Sweetheart Dance.

Music and DJ service at the Sweetheart Dance were provided by Matt Edwards’ Mezzy Productions. Edwards is accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Ault.

At what might have been the first formal dance for many of the elementary-grades children, the East End School gymnasium floor often was full of participants.

East End Elementary School held a formal “Sweetheart Dance” on Saturday in the gymnasium. It was well attended by children, parents and grandparents. In the left foreground are Eric Hubbard and his daughter Abbie Hubbard, 9.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0285.jpgEast End Elementary School held a formal “Sweetheart Dance” on Saturday in the gymnasium. It was well attended by children, parents and grandparents. In the left foreground are Eric Hubbard and his daughter Abbie Hubbard, 9. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

In the foreground at the Sweetheart Dance, Ruby Vanscoy is impressed by the spinning dance moves of her grandson, Rayden “Bear” Harris.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0267.jpgIn the foreground at the Sweetheart Dance, Ruby Vanscoy is impressed by the spinning dance moves of her grandson, Rayden “Bear” Harris. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Father and daughter John and Jasmine Thomas, 9, take to the dance floor at East End Elementary.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0273.jpgFather and daughter John and Jasmine Thomas, 9, take to the dance floor at East End Elementary. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Chris Stroop, left, and his daughter Serenity, 8, pair up for a father/daughter dance at the Sweetheart Dance.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0278.jpgChris Stroop, left, and his daughter Serenity, 8, pair up for a father/daughter dance at the Sweetheart Dance. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Music and DJ service at the Sweetheart Dance were provided by Matt Edwards’ Mezzy Productions. Edwards is accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Ault.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0271.jpgMusic and DJ service at the Sweetheart Dance were provided by Matt Edwards’ Mezzy Productions. Edwards is accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Ault. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

At what might have been the first formal dance for many of the elementary-grades children, the East End School gymnasium floor often was full of participants.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0282.jpgAt what might have been the first formal dance for many of the elementary-grades children, the East End School gymnasium floor often was full of participants. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:15 am
Updated: 9:20 am. |    

Blan PD seeks info on bank robbery

Blan PD seeks info on bank robbery
1:16 pm |    

New tower set to help train first-responders

New tower set to help train first-responders
4:45 pm
Updated: 4:46 pm. |    

Price of electric supply to fall in new Clinton County aggregation contract

Price of electric supply to fall in new Clinton County aggregation contract