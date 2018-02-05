Dancin’ the night away at East End’s Sweetheart Dance

East End Elementary School held a formal “Sweetheart Dance” on Saturday in the gymnasium. It was well attended by children, parents and grandparents. In the left foreground are Eric Hubbard and his daughter Abbie Hubbard, 9.

In the foreground at the Sweetheart Dance, Ruby Vanscoy is impressed by the spinning dance moves of her grandson, Rayden “Bear” Harris.

Father and daughter John and Jasmine Thomas, 9, take to the dance floor at East End Elementary.

Chris Stroop, left, and his daughter Serenity, 8, pair up for a father/daughter dance at the Sweetheart Dance.

Music and DJ service at the Sweetheart Dance were provided by Matt Edwards’ Mezzy Productions. Edwards is accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Ault.

At what might have been the first formal dance for many of the elementary-grades children, the East End School gymnasium floor often was full of participants.