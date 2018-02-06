WC hosting Black History Month program ‘Black Magic and the Quest for Equality’

WILMINGTON — Miami University’s Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle will present on the topic, “Of Thee We Sing: Black Magic and the Quest for Equality in Post Reconstruction America” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 in the Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center (QHC) at Wilmington College.

The event is featured in both WC’s Black History Month programming and the QHC’s five-week series delving into the concurrent efforts to end slavery by abolitionists, Quakers and the African American resistance during the 19th century.

Kernodle, a member of Miami’s music faculty, will use Marian Anderson’s famous singing of “My Country Tis of Thee” at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939 as a “historical guidepost” for centering discussion on how music became “the terrain through which blacks advocated for social equality” since the Emancipation Proclamation.

Kernodle graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree in choral music education and piano from Virginia State University and received a Master of Arts and Ph.D. in music history from The Ohio State University.

Her scholarship has focused mainly on various genres of African American music, American jazz, and gender and popular music. She has served as the Scholar-in-Residence for the Women-in-Jazz Initiative at the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City and has lectured extensively on the operas of William Grant Still and the life and religious compositions of jazz pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams. Her work has appeared in Musical Quarterly, American Music Research Journal and a new anthology addressing the contributions of women to music, titled Women’s Voices across Musical Worlds.

She is the author of the biography Soul on Soul: The Life and Music of Mary Lou Williams, which chronicles the life and music of Williams, whose career in jazz spans over six decades.

Kernodle has served as the associate editor of the three-volume Encyclopedia of African American Music, which is the first monograph to survey the history of African American Music from 1619 until 2010, and she was senior editor for the revision of New Grove Dictionary of American Music.

