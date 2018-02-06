SSCC presents ‘Love, Loss, & What I Wore’

HILLSBORO — SSCC Theatre Company proudly presents Nora and Delia Ephron’s “Love, Loss, & What I Wore” playing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

“Love, Loss, & What I Wore” is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memory. It covers all the important subjects — mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses, and why we only wear black.

Based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, “Love, Loss, & What I Wore” features Rainee Angles, Paula Campagna, Samantha Gaddis, Zanna Haines, Leslie Holmes, Bronwyn Jones, and Jennifer Stewart.

Directed by Bronwyn Jones, “Love, Loss, & What I Wore” is a special one-night-only reader’s theatre performance produced by SSCC Theatre Company, a group of community members and students dedicated to producing unique performances that complement the SSCC Theatre mainstage season.

Tickets are $5 and on sale now at www.sscctheatre.com. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production are reserved, so it is recommended that tickets be purchased early.

For more information on “Love, Loss, & What I Wore,” the SSCC Theatre Company, and the current theatre season, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_love-loss-and-what-i-wore.jpg