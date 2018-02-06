Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 22. Level 2 certification unavailable. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Bottom shelving holds food less than 6 inches from floor and food supplies must be stored 6 inches above floor to protect from contamination and make areas easy to clean. Quat test strips unavailable. Handle damaged on pizza dough 2-door freezer. Tan cart cracked/damaged. Water accumulated in bottom of pasta/hoagie make line. Door seal damaged on True under-counter 2-door cooler. True under-counter 2-door cooler not maintaining safe temperatures. Tabletop can opener blade dull? Container and lids of food containers cracked/damaged. Tan cart has food debris accumulation. Sugar bulk storage container has splatter on it. Dust accumulated on fan covers in walk-in cooler. Insect central device (light zapper) is located in food prep area. Area behind open-top equipment (appetizer cooler) — cove trim, corner trim, FRP panel, floor, etc. are damaged/missing. Holes are in wall near entry/exit near restroom hall of kitchen. Cove trim missing behind pizza make line and 2-door under-counter cooler. Walls are damaged; need to be easy to clean, near soda bibs coat rack, dry storage. Floor tile missing near hot water heater and ice machine. Cardboard and duct tape is used as insulating gaps in wall near walk-in cooler. Cove trim missing in women’s restroom.

Critical: Blackberry fruit 50°F, ranch 50°F (True 2-door under-counter cooler). Ranch 48°F (squeeze bottles). Salami, meatballs, taco meat, apple filling missing dates. Spray bottles with cleaners are missing labels. Corrected.

Comments: Person in charge stated facility will soon be remodeled. Dining area, bar area, soda fountain and some fixes in kitchen (flooring, painting, finishes, etc.). Discussed nail care practices in RFE.

Follow-up: March 5.

• Bob Evans, 107 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 22. Critical: Employee handled dirty dishes and then cleaned dishes without washing hands. Chicken and noodles 45°F; chicken and noodles 48°F (walk-in cooler). Must be kept at 41°F or less to prevent pathogen growth. Turkey 115°F. State of turkey was questionable: Was it cooling, holding, forgotten? turkey is cooked overnight and held in unit overnight. Unit was turned off. TCS foods must not be held at temperature danger zone. TCS foods at unsafe temperatures should be discarded. Burger patties and whip cream found with expired dates in cooler. Spray can of furniture polish stored on top of ice machine.

Water accumulated at bottom of Delfield freezer (right unit). Hot holding equipment has food residues. Trash.debris located near dumpster. Handwash sign missing in men’s restroom. Food debris accumulated under cooler.

Follow-up: Feb. 5.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 23. Critical: In the deli hot cooler: BBQ chicken 125°F and broasted chicken 125°F. In the deli cold cooler, chicken salad 48°F, macaroni salad 46°F, apple salad 43°F and tuna salad 45°F. All TCS foods must be kept hot at 135°F of above or cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth.

In the deli there was a light out in the hood over rotiss. oven. The Hobart reach-in freezer in deli has a huge ice build-up from top to bottom. Automatic dishwasher not working in deli. Fish smell at front of store. Strong odor coming from fish display. Check drain under fish display. Deli cooler — bottom is rusted and mildew along tracks of doors. There are rusted shelves in the deli walk-in cooler. Wall behind the 3-compartment sink in deli is dirty. Standing water an floor behind ready-to-eat salads in deli area.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 20.

• Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Jan. 19. Follow-up. Eight previous violations corrected. Critical: Air gap is not at ice machine and soda fountain at bar.

Paint missing on kitchen floor. Light bulb nonworking in ceiling fixture near 3-door cooler. Trim missing/insulation exposed at rear exit door. Floor tile throughout facility damaged. Grease accumulated on wheel of oven, floor and near fryer. Grease accumulated in floor/freezer near smaller fryer.

Follow-up: March 2.

• Roberts Arena, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Jan. 19. Open beverage cup found by warmers. Corrected. Food items (sugar, cin-sugar, spice rub, etc.) missing labels. Light nonworking in Superior reach-in freezer. Cove trim missing at wall and floor junctures in kitchen. Area over sump pump/supports for sink plumbing needs repair/covers to keep area easy to clean. Ice deposited in walk-in freezer. Unused equipment on premise — stove, oven and freezer.

• Blanchester Theatre, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester, Jan. 21. Critical: Hot dogs missing date mark.

Cove trim missing small piece near Dip n Dot freezer. Comments: Fire extinguishers dated 2015. Fire safety equipment must be kept up-to-date. Personal items must be kept separated from facility food and supplies to prevent contamination. Personal items must be kept to a minimum.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Jan. 18. Everything looks good! No violations. Thank you!

