SW Ohio Corn Growers in Clinton County


The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers held its annual meeting and Agronomy Day Tuesday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. More than 60 southern Ohio farmers attended the event and heard a variety of speakers from Ohio State University Extension talk about current agriculture and farming issues. OSU soybean and small grain specialist Laura Lindsey is pictured giving an update on soybean field trials and yield results throughout the state, including Clinton County.


Gary Brock | AIM Media

Soybean grower Ron Rockhold of Fayette County, one of the organizers of the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers, at left, is pictured getting lunch along with other southern Ohio farmers during the groups annual meeting and Agronomy Day Tuesday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. More than 60 southern Ohio farmers attended the event and heard a variety of speakers from Ohio State University Extension talk about current agriculture and farming issues.


Gary Brock | AIM Media

