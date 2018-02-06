Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 25, deputies responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Midland in reference to a possible breaking and entering. According to the report, unknown subjects entered the residence without permission and took multiple items including two tool boxes with an assortment of miscellaneous tools, multiple awards and medals belonging to a female relative, and a speaker. A 47-year-old Pleasant Plain female is listed as the victim.

• Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Reeder Road in Blanchester at 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 26 in reference to a threat made over Facebook. According to the report, a 22-year-old Blanchester female received a threatening message from an unknown subject.

• At 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, deputies began investigating a burglary report at the 1200 block of Dailey Road in Wilmington. The report lists a rusty antique bicycle as the stolen item and a 64-year-old Wilmington female as the victim. The incident location is listed as an abandoned/condemned structure.

• At 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, deputies discovered a loaded pistol under the passenger seat of a vehicle during a traffic stop on State Route 380 and 73 West in Wilmington.

• At 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, deputies responded to the campgrounds on State Route 350 West in Clarksville in reference to a possible drug overdose. According to the report, the subject was found to be in possession of possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

• At 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, a 43-year-old Wilmington female advised while she was inside the Clinton County’s Sheriff Office, some unknown subject(s) damaged the hood of her vehicle.

• At 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 28, deputies responded to the 4000 block of State Route 730 for a welfare check on a female subject. Friends of the subject told authorities they hadn’t heard from her all day. According to the report, the subject, age 62, was found deceased. The report indicates the subject had a “major injury” but did not indicate the cause of death. Police collected miscellaneous items as evidence.

• At 4:05 p.m. on Jan. 29, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped. The report did not list a suspect or specify where it happened, only that it was in Clinton County. According to the report, the incident occurred between Jan. 23 and 29. Authorities are investigating.

• At 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Gumley Road in Blanchester in reference to a homeowner advising their house had been shot at. According to the report, three pistols were collected as evidence. The suspect was not listed but it was indicated that they were intoxicated.

• At 12:18 p.m. on Jan. 30, a Sabina business reported that ordered parts from another company and mailed two checks totaling $80,173.19 and, according to the report, someone intercepted the checks and cashed them.

• At 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, a 20-year-old Wilmington female advised that her neighbor on South Beechgrove Road damaged some her property. According to the report, the victim stated she shares a driveway easement with the suspect and she placed driveway reflectors on sides of the shared driveway to prevent the suspect from driving into her yard. She said the suspect drove over the reflectors damaging them and also pulled them out of the ground.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Zachary Hansford, 24, of Clarksville, was charged with alleged failure to comply.

