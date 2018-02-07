Woman, 20, granted alternative to prison in Clinton County Common Pleas case

WILMINGTON — A 20-year-old who is guilty of having LSD plus having chemicals to make meth has the opportunity to participate in programming at the STAR correctional facility, which is an alternative to prison.

At the STAR Community Justice Center, “Offenders participate in intensive cognitive-behavioral treatment in addition to educational, vocational and restorative activities during their stay of up to 180 days. Prior to release, an aftercare plan is developed to ensure long-term success and reduce the threat to public safety,” states the STAR website.

Kali E. Bartram, 20, of Hillsboro was transported from the Clinton County Jail to the STAR facility along the Ohio River in Scioto County on Jan. 31 when a bed became available there.

In the sentencing paperwork, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck noted that the law presumes a prison term for the conviction related to meth-making. But he wrote he believes factors favor community controls rather than prison, provided STAR is a required condition.

Bartram is willing to take part at the STAR facility, according to the paperwork.

Prosecution did not object to Bartram being sentenced to a two-year term of community controls, with STAR as a component, according to court papers.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, the defendant spent 80 days at the county jail on the case.

After she completes the STAR program, she will be monitored for possible placement in recovery housing in Clinton County, stated Rudduck.

Furthermore, Bartram may connect with the court’s Recovery Liason James Crafton, who is a licensed social worker, for assessment, “especially with respect to traumatic events which have occurred in her young life,” according to the sentencing paperwork.

If she breaks the rules of her probation (community controls), she could go to prison for 12 months, stated the sentencing papers.

Her criminal activity occurred in December 2016.

In other recent sentencings in felony court:

• William K. Bradley Jr., 45, of Wilmington, was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs (a fifth-degree felony). He received a suspended six-month jail term (with time credit for 16 days served in jail); he must attend the STAR facility; and he was placed on community controls at his Jan. 23 sentencing for two years.

• Cary Neil Overbee, 49, of Blanchester, was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs. He received a suspended six-month jail term (with time credit for five days served in jail), and was placed on community controls for a one-year term.

• Yatrell Medley, 19, of Wilmington, was found guilty of receiving stolen property. He received a suspended six-month jail term (with time credit for 36 days spent in jail), and was placed on community controls for a two-year term.

