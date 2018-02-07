Slate set for May primary: Ellis vs. Wilkin in GOP race; CM seeks income tax

WILMINGTON — The local issues and candidates are set for Ohio’s May 8 Primary Election.

In Clinton County, the Clinton-Massie school district will ask voters to approve an additional 0.25-percent, 5-year earned income tax for current expenses.

Village of Sabina residents will be asked to approve a 1.4-mills, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Voters in Richland Township including the Village of Sabina will decide on an additional 1-mill tax levy for five years for cemeteries.

There are two Local Option issues regarding the A&G Farms bed and breakfast at 4110 US 22/Ohio 3 — one for a liquor permit and one for Sunday sales.

Candidates

Clinton County voters will do their part to decide the nominees for the 91st District of the Ohio House of Representatives. The office is currently held by Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), who is term-limited.

Two Republicans — Clinton County business owner Beth Ellis and Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin — are seeking the GOP nod. Democrat Justin Grimes of New Vienna is unopposed for his party’s nomination.

The 91st District is comprised of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties and a southeast portion of Ross County.

Seeking their party’s nod in the primary for a Clinton County commissioner post — held by Republican Patrick Haley, who will step down when his term expires at the end of the year — are Republicans James Bowling of Blanchester and Mike McCarty of Clarksville. Democrat Rhonda Wheasler of Wilmington is unopposed.

Also running unopposed in the Republican primary are incumbents County Auditor Terence Habermehl and Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck.

There are also more than 20 candidates for each of the Democratic and Republican Central Committee races.

Ellis vs. Wilkin in GOP race; CM seeks income tax