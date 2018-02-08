Library’s story time is ‘Super’

Priscilla Clark reads Lisa Wheeler’s “Dino Football” to, from left, Kelsey Johnson, Wesley Huetskamp and McKinley Hartsell during the Wilmington Public Library’s story time on Thursday. Each week story time has a different theme, and this week it’s “Super Bowl/Sports.” The library hosts story times for preschool children and babies at the Main Library and at the Clinton-Massie Branch. At the Main Library: Wednesdays 10 a.m. — Babies & Toddlers (Birth – 3 years); Wednesdays 11 a.m. — Pre-K (3 years – kindergarten); and Thursdays 11 a.m. — All ages; and at the Clinton-Massie Branch: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for all ages.

John Hamilton | News Journal