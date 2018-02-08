Community Action at Lions Club

At the Feb. 5 Lions Club meeting, Clinton County Community Action Program staff member Doug Tucker gave an overview of the multiple programs this non-profit organization has in support of our community. His presentation included many programs that range from preschool children with Head Start to several programs for families and senior citizens and includes areas such as meals, housing, transportation, and assistance for heating expenses, house weatherization, and purchasing of cars. Many of the activities CCCAP provides take place in the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, the same location that the Wilmington Lions Club uses for their meetings. For more information visit https://clintoncap.org/programs .

