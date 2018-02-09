Three-vehicle injury crash involves ambulance

WARREN COUNTY – A three-vehicle crash that included an ambulance rushing a patient with a medical emergency to a hospital is being investigated by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the OSHP, the preliminary crash investigation indicates that at around 7:58 a.m. Friday in Clearcreek Twp., a red 1999 Ford F250, operated by Jesse Jones, 21, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound on SR 122.

Police say Jones was unable to stop in time from striking a silver 2009 Infiniti G37 operated by Branden Baker, 17, of Franklin, who was stopped for the approaching ambulance.

“Jones swerved left of center, side swiped the silver Infiniti and struck a City of Lebanon ambulance traveling with lights and sirens head on,” according to the OSHP press release.

Jones was injured and taken to Atrium Hospital; Baker was not injured.

Police said the ambulance had four occupants, including the driver and medic, who were all injured and taken to Atrium Hospital. The front-seat passenger was Dale Bottorff, 63, of Lebanon, the husband of the female being transported — Marjorie Bottorff, 52, of Lebanon, who was being transported in the back of the ambulance due to a medical emergency. She was also injured and taken to Atrium Hospital.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts except for the medic working on the patient in the back of the ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.

Clearcreek Township Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the crash investigation.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-1.jpg