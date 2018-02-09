Wilmington PD reports: One car has needles, one has a meth pipe

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:13 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the 700 block of West Main Street where they located a 39-year-old Sabina male who had outstanding warrants. A K9 unit responded and indicated on the vehicle. According to the report, a marijuana pipe and a meth pipe were located. A 27-year-old male was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

• At 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 1, a Wilmington K9 unit responded to a traffic stop at the 600 block of Rombach Avenue. According to the report, three hypodermic needles and an orange pill marked U29 were located. A 41-year-old female was arrested.

• At 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 30, police responded to the 300 block of Columbus Street after an officer advised he saw two subjects, a male and a female, run inside the house. The officers believed one of them was a subject advised to stay away from the property. Officers located the male subject inside and advised him to leave. The female subject was located in a small closet in the stairway. The female, age 30, was taken to the station and booked on previous charges and released.

• Police responded to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 4:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole items including toothpaste, candles, three toys, a toothbrush, and pills. The suspect fled the store’s loss prevention officers but was later located and taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 31, police arrested a male subject for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol at the 800 block of Rombach Avenue. According to the report, police located two small plastic bags containing marijuana and rolling paper.

• Police responded to the 100 block of North Walnut Street on a trespassing complaint. Police located and arrested a 28-year-old West Union male who had a warrant out of Highland County.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Shannen Royer of Sabina was charged with alleged theft.

• Charles King III, 22, of East Monroe, was charged with alleged theft.

• Andrew Radabaugh, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Jarryca Drews, 27, of Lynchburg, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

• Lisa Birkigt, 41, of Loveland, was charged with alleged drug possession and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Tarah Whaley, 28, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Brittany Adams, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

• Christopher Bowling, 27, of Martinsville, was arrested for alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Rodriguez was charged with alleged criminal mischief, two counts of alleged theft, and four counts of allegedly tampering with coin machines.

• Angela Stanforth, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged misuse of 911 and two counts of alleged domestic violence.

• Mark Fannin, 41, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business and possessing drug abuse instruments.

• Jessica Littler, 39, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

