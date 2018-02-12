Locals make music at the Murphy

Wilmington’s Rob Stuckert, far right, plays bass with the Allen Talbott Trio at the Murphy Theatre Saturday night.
Brooke Helterbrant, center, and Xavier Trout, right, both of Wilmington, performing with their band The Bellowing Pines at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday night.
The Bellowing Pines performing on the Murphy Theatre stage on Saturday.
Wilmington’s Rob Stuckert, far right, plays bass with the Allen Talbott Trio at the Murphy Theatre Saturday night.
Brooke Helterbrant, center, and Xavier Trout, right, both of Wilmington, performing with their band The Bellowing Pines at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday night.
The Bellowing Pines performing on the Murphy Theatre stage on Saturday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU