CCGS learns of digital records at library

The Clinton County Genealogical Society met on Jan. 22 at the Clinton County Historical Society Davids Meeting Room.

President Gene Snyder conducted the business meeting. Pamela Dase, secretary, read the minutes from the Nov. 27, 2017 annual meeting. Treasurer Ron Johnson submitted the 2018 budget. It was approved.

Leslie Holmes reported that the digital newsletter would be available soon with paper copies available to members who request them. Frances Sharp reported that new members for Settlers and Builders were approved in December.

Leslie Holmes presented “Getting to Know the Digital Records in Our Library”, sharing the contents of the external hard drives in the library and how to access the information on them.

Information includes Civil War era data, including the 1864 militia, Common Pleas Court Records from 1820-1816, many land records including the 1876 Clinton County Atlas and deeds from the period. There are tax duplicates up to 1894, birth records from 1867-1907, wills from 1810-1950 and other documents such as deaths, guardianships, and marriage records.

Teresa Benlehr served an assortment of cookies and brownies.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County History Center Meeting Room. Beth Mitchell will lead a group interchange of problem solving. Members are asked to bring family research questions.

Each year, Ohio Chapter F of P.E.O., an international philanthropic educational organization, celebrates Founders Day — January 21, 1869 — with a baby shower. This year, the donated items will be given to the Annual Clinton County Baby Shower hosted by WIC Breastfeeding Office, Help Me Grow, and Early Intervention. Members are pictured with their donations: first row, Leslie Holmes, Lorry Swindler, and Mary Ann Raizk; and second row, Judy Stortz, Judy Gano, Jan Blohm, Ruth Hayes, Nancy Wolary, Ruth Chesnut, Shirley Hansen, Kim Vandervort, Bunny Dase, and Susan Henry.