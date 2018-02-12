Colonial Dames delve into Pledge’s meaning

The Indian Trails Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century met at Max and Erma’s on Feb. 10 with 16 people. There were three guests — Barbara Scarboro, Barb Daulton, and Elizabeth Morioto.

Several cards were signed for health issues with members and their families.

The meeting started with Alice Stewart giving the invocation. Leslie Holmes, president, gave the members the opportunity to reflect on the words that comprise the Pledge of Allegiance as they listened to a reading of a commentary about the meaning of each word originally presented by Red Skelton in the 1960s.

The group said the Pledge of Allegiance and sang ”The Star-Spangled Banner.” Frances Sharp read the Salute to the Flag of the Colonial Dames XVII Century. Leslie Holmes led the group in reciting the American’s Creed. Nancy Bernard read the Object of the Society.

The meeting continued with the minutes read and the treasurer’s report given. A proposed budget for Indian Trails 2018 was presented by Karen McKenzie and Leslie Holmes. The budget was accepted by the chapter.

Martha Saylor gave the National Defense minute about the Four Chaplain’s story in World War II. Kay McIntire gave the veteran’s report. Last year the group gave $1,000 in donations to the veterans. The chapter collected candy for the Georgetown Veterans Home.

The membership report was given by Frances Sharp. There are 29 members in the chapter and the chapter added two new members in 2017. We have three members waiting for approval. The annual reports have been sent to the state. The chapter sent $25 to the State President’s project.

Leslie Holmes reported that the historical marker plaque has been ordered but we do not have a delivery date. After the plaque arrives, we will get together with Cathy Hadley, the representative from Dover Friends Meeting. Then we will select at date for the dedication and reception.

Frances Sharp said the she was the vice chairman for Sons of American Revolution recruitment. If a male is interested, contact Frances Sharp.

There was a long discussion on locations for future meetings. The next meeting is April 28, with Yvonne Hitshure presenting a program on heraldry.

Eva Botts was the winner of the door prize. There was a time for members to give prayer requests. Leslie ended the meeting with a Valentine poem by Jack Prelutsky.