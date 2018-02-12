Blanchester PD reminds of youth curfew after late-night incident

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester’s police chief is reminding youths as well as their parents about the minors’ curfew in the village after an incident Friday night.

At around midnight Ptl. Ian Courtney was on foot patrol downtown when he saw a man at the rear entrance of Tufts-Schildmeyer Funeral Home at 120 W. Main St., according to BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“Ptl. Courtney was alarmed by the fact that the subject was dressed in all black and wore a black ski mask covering his face,” said Reinbolt. “Concerned that he might have come upon a burglary in progress, Ptl. Courtney was preparing to draw his sidearm when he recognized the individual as a 15-year-old boy who lives in the neighborhood.

“Ptl. Courtney walked the boy home and spoke to his grandparents, who were aware he was out of the house, but stated they had instructed him to stay on their property.”

Reinbolt said the boy was given a warning for violating the village curfew ordinance.

“This seems an opportune time to remind our residents that there is a curfew in the village,” Reinbolt said, which includes:

• Those under age 12 are not permitted to be out after dark;

• Those age 12 to 15 are not permitted to be out after 11pm;

• Those age 16 and 17 are not permitted to be out after midnight.

“This also seems like a good opportunity to remind youngsters and their parents that police officers have a dangerous job to do and are expected to intervene when it appears a crime is occurring,” he said. “Police officers are human beings, and therefore must act on what they see — a person dressed all in black wearing a ski mask at the back door of a closed business at midnight will certainly draw the attention of an alert police officer.

“Luckily, Ptl. Courtney recognized the young man before the situation became more serious. However, please use common sense in where you go and what you do, and think about how your actions and appearance may look to others, including passing police officers. The fact that your intent is innocent or that you are a teenager may not be readily apparent to others.”

