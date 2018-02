Sweet story times at library

WILMINGTON — Story Times for preschool children and babies are held weekly at the Wilmington Public Library and Clinton-Massie Branch.

“Valentine’s Day” is the theme for this week’s story times:

Main Library

• Wednesdays 10 a.m. — Babies & Toddlers (Birth-3 years)

• Wednesdays 11 a.m. — Pre-K (3 years-Kindergarten)

• Thursdays 11 a.m. — All ages

Clinton-Massie Branch

• Tuesdays at 11 a.m. — All ages