Police seek to ID guitar thief

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking to identify a suspect involved in a theft case.

On Friday, the Wilmington Police Department shared a screenshot from security footage on their Facebook page of a suspect who allegedly stole a guitar from For a Song and a Story on East Locust Street.

According to the police report, at 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 2 the business reported the suspect had entered the rear entrance of the building, stole the guitar, then fled out the same door. He was last seen heading east through the alley, according to the Facebook post.

The victims were unable to provide the details of the guitar but the report values it at $100.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833.

By John Hamilton

