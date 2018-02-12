Posted on by

SRWW to host blood drive in Sabina


News Journal

SABINA – The SRWW Joint Fire District in Sabina will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive Monday, Feb. 19 from 3-7 p.m. in the training room, 179 S. Jackson St.

The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The cozy knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” in a blue-striped band and topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through Feb. 24 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:08 am
Updated: 3:38 pm. |    

Updated with local reaction: State’s flags at half-staff after 2 Westerville police officers die in line of duty

Updated with local reaction: State’s flags at half-staff after 2 Westerville police officers die in line of duty
3:34 pm |    

Sabina mayor hopes fundraising can help pave bike trail

Sabina mayor hopes fundraising can help pave bike trail
4:28 pm
Updated: 11:02 am. |    

Slate set for May primary: Ellis vs. Wilkin in GOP race; CM seeks income tax

Slate set for May primary: Ellis vs. Wilkin in GOP race; CM seeks income tax