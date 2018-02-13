High-speed chase ends in Ross County

A seven-minute high speed auto chase Sunday night that spanned approximately 10 miles — beginning in Washington Court House and ending in Ross County — resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the alleged discovery of illegal drugs and food stamp cards.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, patrolman Jeffery Heinz with the Washington Police Department was on patrol on State Route 753 between Stuckey and Washington Waterloo roads when he saw a vehicle pass his cruiser with a fictitious registration, according to reports. Heinz wrote in his report that he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle just north of Robinson Road on State Route 753 by activating the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren.

The driver, later identified as Michelle D. Woolridge, pulled to the right of the roadway but did not stop, reports said. The vehicle then accelerated rapidly, heading southbound on State Route 753.

“The defendant reached speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour and passed at least one vehicle,” the report said. “The defendant was driving in the middle of the road and was going left of the center line several times.”

The vehicle arrived in Good Hope and made a left eastbound turn onto Washington Good Hope Road. The vehicle then made a right southbound turn onto Waugh Road in Ross County, according to reports. The vehicle again accelerated as it approached two curves. On the second curve, Woolridge reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road into the ditch.

Woolridge, 39, of Leesburg, and the passenger, identified as Quentin M. Binegar, 42, of Greenfield, were both arrested at the scene. Police discovered that Binegar had two active warrants for his arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, five Ohio Direction cards, one Direct Express card, and one Platinum Green Dot card were allegedly located. Further search also found five clear capsules of an unknown substance and a baggie filled with white powder.

Woolridge was charged with five counts of illegal use of food stamps, all fifth-degree felonies, and failure to comply to the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Binegar was charged with illegal use of food stamps, a fifth-degree felony, and parole violation, a fourth-degree felony.

Once the Bureau of Criminal Investigation tests the substances for drugs, charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs are expected to be filed, according to police.

Two arrested, alleged drugs found following 7-minute pursuit

By Ryan Carter The Record-Herald AIM Media Midwest News Network

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

