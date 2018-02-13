Posted on by

Board of Realtors presents awards

,

The Clinton County Board of Realtors presented awards to the top-ranking sellers for 2017. They are from left Shelly McCune, Connie Gray, Leah Grant, Chuck Rich, Melissa Reeder, Brenda Barr, Robyn Clifton, Tracy Meares, Sue Walker, Larry Britain, Cheri Honnerlaw, Sheri McIntosh, Ray Sarkees, Betsy Hart, Marsha Bennett, Ryan Frommling and Steve Riehle. Honorees who were not present for the photo are Jarad Holmes, Susan Utley, Billy Arehart and Brian Prickett.


Courtesy photo

The Clinton County Board of Realtors presented awards to the top-ranking sellers for 2017. They are from left Shelly McCune, Connie Gray, Leah Grant, Chuck Rich, Melissa Reeder, Brenda Barr, Robyn Clifton, Tracy Meares, Sue Walker, Larry Britain, Cheri Honnerlaw, Sheri McIntosh, Ray Sarkees, Betsy Hart, Marsha Bennett, Ryan Frommling and Steve Riehle. Honorees who were not present for the photo are Jarad Holmes, Susan Utley, Billy Arehart and Brian Prickett.

The Clinton County Board of Realtors presented awards to the top-ranking sellers for 2017. They are from left Shelly McCune, Connie Gray, Leah Grant, Chuck Rich, Melissa Reeder, Brenda Barr, Robyn Clifton, Tracy Meares, Sue Walker, Larry Britain, Cheri Honnerlaw, Sheri McIntosh, Ray Sarkees, Betsy Hart, Marsha Bennett, Ryan Frommling and Steve Riehle. Honorees who were not present for the photo are Jarad Holmes, Susan Utley, Billy Arehart and Brian Prickett.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_winners_realtors.jpgThe Clinton County Board of Realtors presented awards to the top-ranking sellers for 2017. They are from left Shelly McCune, Connie Gray, Leah Grant, Chuck Rich, Melissa Reeder, Brenda Barr, Robyn Clifton, Tracy Meares, Sue Walker, Larry Britain, Cheri Honnerlaw, Sheri McIntosh, Ray Sarkees, Betsy Hart, Marsha Bennett, Ryan Frommling and Steve Riehle. Honorees who were not present for the photo are Jarad Holmes, Susan Utley, Billy Arehart and Brian Prickett. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:37 pm |    

Clinton County loan to Murphy Theatre would now have private financial backing

Clinton County loan to Murphy Theatre would now have private financial backing
11:08 am
Updated: 3:38 pm. |    

Updated with local reaction: State’s flags at half-staff after 2 Westerville police officers die in line of duty

Updated with local reaction: State’s flags at half-staff after 2 Westerville police officers die in line of duty
3:34 pm |    

Sabina mayor hopes fundraising can help pave bike trail

Sabina mayor hopes fundraising can help pave bike trail