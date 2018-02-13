Posted on by

Ohio speaker sets local office hours


COLUMBUS—Speaker of the Ohio House Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has announced that he will be holding district office hours in Clinton County this week.

The office hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 15 beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Kirk Room at the Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St.

The in-district office hours are aimed at providing constituents with an easily accessible way to share their thoughts. Conversations about state government, state agencies, and related issues are welcomed.

No appointment is necessary and all constituents are encouraged to participate.

