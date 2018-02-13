East Clinton FFA Soil Evaluation Team seeks sponsors for trip to Nationals

The FFA Rural Soil Evaluation Contest allows students to show their skills in identifying problems or potential problems shown by the soil provided. They then give a farmer a thorough recommendation for their field to maximize their yield.

Through hard work, dedication and perseverance, the East Clinton Rural Soil Evaluation Team succeeded in placing second at the state rural soils contest.

The team was then invited to attend the National Soil Evaluation Contest hosted in Oklahoma City over the course of three days, May 1-3.

Our team is honored to represent East Clinton and our community in this incredible opportunity; however, expenses for the trip are very high. The team would like to travel by plane to minimize the amount of days of school we will be missing and for the team’s members to make it back in time for the Ohio State FFA Convention.

Expenses also include hotel, rental van and gas.

These students have worked very hard to be eligible for this great honor and that is why we would like to ask for the communities assistance in financially supporting our team.

In return for any financial assistance from members of the community we would like to give back by creating t-shirts for the team to wear during the National Soils Contest to advertise and recognize all supporting sponsors for our team.

A number of East Clinton FFA members earned their Chapter FFA Degrees and some earned Greenhand Degrees in late 2017.

