Fish fries start Friday, Feb. 16 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington


WILMINGTON — The Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church will hold its annual Lenten fish fries from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 2, March 9 and March 16.

Proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul at St. Columbkille, American Heritage Girls, Ladies Sodality and Ladies Auxiliary.

The cost is $8 for the fried cod or baked tilapia dinners, and $9 for the fried shrimp dinner. Children 4 and younger eat free. Bring a canned food donation for $1 off. To-go orders are available.

Dinners include a drink and choice of two sides — potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, cole slaw, applesauce and green beans.

Fish, sides and clam chowder can be purchased a la carte.

