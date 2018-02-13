Help dogs, cats and WAHS at annual Reverse Raffle

THE REVERSE RAFFLE & DINNER HELPS ANIMALS

WILMINGTON — Area residents are invited to an evening of music, food and multiple raffles hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) to benefit animals helped by the Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS), a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization.

The Reverse Raffle & Dinner benefit will be Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the FOE, 141 E. Sugartree S., Wilmington. Music will be by Who’s Ya Daddy.

If you love animals and want to have a great time doing it, the Reverse Raffle & Dinner is for you!

The Reverse Raffle, which is the featured raffle, comes with the opportunity to win a cash prize of up to $2,000. The way the Reverse Raffle works, is that instead of winning the “Big” prize with the first ticket drawn, you hope to have your ticket drawn last, and every 25th ticket drawn wins $100.

Other raffles include a chance on a number of items plus a 50/50 raffle.

Local businesses and individuals are generously donating items to be raffled throughout the evening. Some of the items include overnight stays at area hotels, meals at area restaurants, oil changes, wine and cabinet, plush blankets, one-hour massage, car wash supplies, cat and dog items, Wild Tree Freezer meal kit, gift baskets and gift cards that can be used for a number of services and items.

The cost for a Reverse Raffle and Dinner ticket is a $25 minimum donation and includes one raffle ticket entry and dinner. Only 250 tickets will be sold for the Reverse Raffle (need not be present to win) and tickets always sell out prior to the event.

Tickets may be purchased: at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 US 68 North, Wilmington; check payable to WAHS and mailed to Box 968, Wilmington, OH 45177 with a memo Reverse Raffle; or by PayPal, memo Reverse Raffle at https://www.adoptapet.com/wahs/donate/.

Those not holding Reverse Raffle tickets are welcome to make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and the night’s events.

This is the third year for the Reverse Raffle & Dinner, chaired by Kathy Collins. Kathy views the benefit as “a terrific way to have an enjoyable evening while assisting unwanted cats and dogs in our community. Attendees come away winning some great items, seeing old friends and making new ones and best of all, having a great time while supporting a worthy cause.”

In addition to Kathy, FOE officers, Auxiliary and members, WAHS volunteers and local businesses volunteer their time and service to help make the event a success.

Proceeds from the Reverse Raffle & Dinner will provide needed funds which will go to the care of the animals.

WAHS is an all-volunteer non-profit which operates a shelter housing adoptable cats and dogs. After a veterinary check, immunizations, and if over 12 weeks of age, spayed or neutered, the pets are placed for adoption.

For more information about WAHS, if you would like to volunteer or make a donation, please visit www.adoptapet.com/wahs/ .

The reverse raffle last year was a big success for the Wilmington Area Humane.Society. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_2017reverseraffle2-002-.jpg The reverse raffle last year was a big success for the Wilmington Area Humane.Society. Courtesy photo