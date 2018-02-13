Students visit Ohio rival, meet after racist chants

CINCINNATI (AP) — Students from an Ohio high school have visited a rival Catholic school to apologize for racial chants during a recent basketball game.

Cincinnati Elder High School Principal Kurt Ruffing and St. Xavier High Principal Terrence Tyrrell say a delegation of Elder students met Monday with St. Xavier players, had pizza together and discussed the Feb. 2 incident.

Ruffing says he wants to use it for a learning and growing experience. Tyrrell says his school appreciates the apology and offers forgiveness, but also wants steps taken against such behavior.

Ruffing said earlier his school has put new rules in place for its cheering section, and that students involved have been disciplined.

Elder students called a St. Xavier player of Asian heritage “P.F. Chang’s” and chanted racial stereotypes about a black player.