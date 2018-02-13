No ‘Stranger’ to the Murphy: Billy Joel tribute artist Santoro returns Saturday

WILMINGTON — A piano man is returning to the Murphy Theatre on Saturday night.

The Stranger — a Billy Joel tribute act out of Charlotte, N.C. — will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 — still singing those rock and roll songs.

The band started around 2009 after founding member and piano player Mike Santoro moved from New York to Charlotte and played everything from Joel’s radio hits to B-side singles.

Santoro said he was thrilled to get invited back to perform. He remembers last year’s Murphy experience as phenomenal and the theatre had a personality of its own.

“The crew, the production, the hospitality was great. When it was time to actually have the show it was a really great, a warm crowd,” he told the News Journal Tuesday.

This year’s lineup will include Santoro on piano, Steven Daley on saxophone, keyboards, and vocals, Evan Bloom on lead guitar, Daniel Rodriguez on drums, and their newest member, Fred Updegraft, on bass.

Concertgoers can expect some new additions to their set list including non-Billy Joel covers, their new sharpened sound, and some surprises.

“We’re beyond grateful when people come out and spend their nights out with us. We promise them a great time, and hopefully, they’ll be walking away and talking about it more and sharing it with a friend,” he said.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Murphy Theatre or on their website at themurphytheatre.org.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_logo.jpg Mike Santoro promises a few additions to this year’s show. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_santoro-1.jpg Mike Santoro promises a few additions to this year’s show. Courtesy photo

Billy Joel tribute artist returns Saturday night

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

