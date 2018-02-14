Ohio University lists local grads, dean’s list students

Locals earn Ohio University honors
These local students graduated from Ohio University during the fall semester:
Wilmington: Trent Smart, Bachelor of Business Administration; Carrie McCamish, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashley Childers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Blanchester: Lindsey Erwin, Bachelor of Business Administration
Sabina: Bethany Gratz, Bachelor of Fine Arts
New Vienna: Matthew Frump, Bachelor of Science in Education
The following earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at Ohio University:
Wilmington: Emily Wiswell, Katherine Schroeder, Hannah Reckman, Hannah Pridemore, Evan Massie, Sarah Martin, Lauren Krause, Stephanie Kesterson, Lillian Hebb, Erin Fair, Joseph Alexander
Blanchester: Mallory Homan, Hunter Evans, Jordan Bills
Clarksville: Harper Kohls
Leesburg: Shania Setty, James Knisley, Sidney Gillis
Lynchburg: Vanessa Thiel, Emily Rowley
