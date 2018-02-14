Funerals for slain officers Friday

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Ohio police officers shot to death over the weekend.

The combined services for 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli will be held Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Westerville in suburban Columbus.

The City of Westerville will livestream the service.

The officers were shot while responding to a hang-up 911 call at a townhome Saturday afternoon.

Quentin Smith, 30, faces two preliminary charges of aggravated murder. He was also shot and is hospitalized. He hasn’t had a hearing yet and it’s unclear if an attorney has been appointed.

Gerald Lawson, 30, of suburban Cleveland, was charged with aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He’s accused of buying the gun for Smith, a close friend, last summer.

Lawson was scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday in federal court in Columbus.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said Tuesday that plans have been made for Joering’s police dog to remain with his widow and daughters.

The families of the police officers say they’re grateful for their community and for the outpouring of support shown in the midst of their loss.

In a statement, the officers’ families request privacy and say they need time to heal.

Westerville police tweeted their appreciation Tuesday.

” ‘Thank you’ does not seem adequate to express what we want to convey to our community, our law enforcement brothers & sisters, and the businesses and people across the US who have shown their support and love to us. We are forever changed,” the tweet said.

