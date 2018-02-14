UMC hosts Lenten luncheon

The Wilmington United Methodist Church at 50 E. Locust St. hosted the first of its weekly Lenten lunches on Wednesday in its Fellowship Hall for local residents (including County Auditor Terry Habermehl, shown at counter). These will continue 11 a.m.-1 p.m. each Wednesday through March 28. Cost is $7. On the menu for Feb. 21 are glazed meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, roll and butter, and brownie. For carry-out, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen.

