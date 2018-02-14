Education’s the key for Leadership Clinton

Harvest of Gold Executive Director Eleanor Harris led a tour of the facility including the church. She is shown with, from left, Jim Barnett, Tom Barr, Richard James, Gene Coffman, Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys, and Kelsey Swindler.

The Leadership Clinton Class of 2018 gathered in January for Education Day, which included guest speakers as well as tours at Wilmington College, Southern State Community College, Laurel Oaks Career Technical Center, and the NIKE Center. Touring Laurel Oaks are Leadership Clinton Class of ‘18 members, standing from left, Kevin Abt (who is also Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks), Matt Wahrhaftig, Jim Barnett, Tom Barr, Kelsey Swindler, Pam McCoy, Richard James, Carrie Zeigler, Kristi Fickert, Susan Valentine-Scott, SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys, Laurel Oaks Career Counselor Bill Davis, Gene Coffman and, kneeling, Eric Guindon. On Thursday, Feb. 15, Leadership Clinton class members meet for Health and Human Services Day.