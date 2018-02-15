Forum to address opioids in Clinton County

For more on working toward solutions to Ohio’s opioids crisis, see Doug Oplinger’s column on Page 4.

WILMINGTON — What can we do about the opioid epidemic here in Clinton County? There will be an open community conversation hosted by Your Voice Ohio and area journalists on Sunday afternoon exploring three questions:

• What does the opioid epidemic look like in our community?

• What do we see as causes of the epidemic?

• What steps might we take to combat the opioid epidemic?

“The Opioid Epidemic in Wilmington/Clinton County” will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2BYES8N .

If you can’t make it to Sunday’s event, another event is set for the following day, Monday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Washington Court House at the LaFayette Room.

Earlier this week similar events were held in Cincinnati, Dayton and Middletown.

Your Voice Ohio is a collaborative journalism effort across Ohio, driven by the priorities and perspectives of all Ohioans. They host local events, gather community solutions, find the latest research, and share personal stories of people confronting Ohio’s tough issues.

Project partners include the Wilmington News Journal, The (Washington C.H.) Record-Herald, Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, the Miami Student, the University of Cincinnati News Record, Springfield News-Sun, WKRC, WVXU and WYSO.

Journalists will be joining the conversation to gather your questions, understand how you’re thinking about the epidemic, and help identify community-based solutions.

Can’t attend but want to share your thoughts on the opioid epidemic?

What questions do you need answered to help your understanding? What solutions do you suggest? Email the Wilmington News Journal at info@wnewsj.com or the Your Voice Ohio project at heroin@yourvoiceohio.org

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_YVOlogo1.jpg

News Journal