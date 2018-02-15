Clinton County Municipal Court: Several earn jail time

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9:

• Jason Pack, 37, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Pack must have no contact with the victim.

• Christopher Groves, 41, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 suspended), operator’s licenses suspended from Feb. 10, 2018 to Feb. 9, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Groves must take part in supervised probation, professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375, suspend ALS, and grant driving privileges effectively on Feb. 25, 2018. Additional charges of drug possession, O.V.I., going 58 in a 50 mph speed zone, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Jarrod Atkins, 40, of Hilliard, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 8, 2018 to Feb. 7, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Atkins must take part in supervised probation, professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Atkins must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. Driving privileges granted effectively Feb. 23, 2018. ALS vacated. A head lights violation was dismissed.

• Elizabeth Schmitz, 20, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Dalton Fulton, 21, of Wilmington, two counts of drug instrument possession, rear red reflector violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $375 court costs. Fulton must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $750 of fine.

• Matthew Arnold III, 21, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, reckless operation, sentenced to 90 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $250 court costs. The reckless operation charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Arnold must complete four years of non-reporting probation, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and forfeit firearms for disposition according to law. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and ALS vacated. A left-to-center violation and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Nathaniel Willoughby, 23, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• James Evans, 34, of Leesburg, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Evans must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must take part in two years in non-reporting probation.

• Logan Huston, 18, of Martinsville, no operator’s license, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The jail time was suspended on the condition that Huston has no more license offenses and must go apply for and obtain a license. If compliant, the court will suspend $850 of fine and all jail time.

• Jamie Ross, 55, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Ross must complete eight hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.

• Sue Berold, 55, of Cincinnati, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Chad Senger, 24, of Fairfield, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Andrew Fall, 20, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Michael Fenner, 28, of Peebles, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, going 68 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $325, assessed $250 court costs.

• Marquian Letcher, 21, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• River Mullins, 19, of Leesburg, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Ronald Krohn, 44, of Wilmington, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Christian Miles, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Philip Scott, Jr., 20, of Harveysburg, marijuana possession, seat belt violation, fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Mary Price, 52, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

