Man struck after running into path of vehicle early Thursday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A pedestrian running across East Locust Street near the railroad tracks was struck by a vehicle 1:01 a.m. Thursday and transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

The 20-year-old man from the Highland County area ran from the north side of Locust Street heading south, when he crossed into the path of an oncoming westbound vehicle that did not have time to stop and struck him, said Wilmington Police Chief Detective Joshua Riley.

The driver pulled over and called 9-1-1, after which a life squad and police responded to the scene.

According to Riley, there is a very strong possibility that drugs may have been involved on the part of the pedestrian.

The driver will not be cited, said the detective, as the pedestrian was running across the roadway where there is no crosswalk and the driver had no time to react.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.