Wilmington High School honors students of the month

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School has announced its February Students of the Month:

Business: Parker Gunkel

The Business Department would like to nominate Parker Gunkel as February’s Student of the Month! Parker has demonstrated high level thinking skills and has performed exceptionally well in Finance. Keep up the commitment to quality work and leadership!

English: Jeffrey Burton

The English Department would like to award this hardworking, responsible senior as the Student of the Month. Jeffrey has demonstrated a work ethic like no other. He is kind and helpful to his fellow students and respectful to all of his teachers. We appreciate his demeanor, work ethic, and leadership!

Science: Jake Johnston

Jake Johnston is our Science Department’s Student of the Month. Jake has a deep interest in new scientific developments and shows great aptitude as a student of science. He is always willing and able to help other students in his Honors Physical Science class. We hope that Jake will choose to pursue a science-related career in the future.

Math: Adam Bowermaster

Adam Bowermaster is the Math Department’s selection for Student of the Month. Adam is a very willing participant in class and always has a good attitude. His hard work is paying off in the grade book!

FFA: Annell Prochnow

Annell Prochnow has thrown herself into ag as a first year student. Annell recently won our District Creed Speaking contest and will go for a state title on March 3. She is a very active, smart, and involved member of our program.

Art: Petra Bray

Petra Bray always puts in maximum effort to her art projects. She pays extremely close attention to detail and always works to go above and beyond the goals of the project. She is supportive and helpful to her classmates and always has a positive attitude and encouraging word for those around her.

Foreign Language: Hayden Montero

Hayden Montero is our Foreign Language Department’s Student of the Month. Hayden has made significant improvement throughout the year. Hayden comes to class with a positive attitude and is also very attentive in class. Keep up the big improvement Hayden!

Choir: Chloe Mason

Chloe Mason has been selected as the Choral Department’s Student of the Month for February. Chloe consistently maintains a positive attitude in her course work and musical development. She is always willing and eager to help another student when asked and sets a positive example for the underclassmen. Way to go Chloe!

Band: Kylie Bayless

Kylie Bayless is selected as the Band program’s SOTM. Kylie is a member of Wind Ensemble and Marching Band, a member of the leadership team and participates in every possible activity. Recently, Kylie has been showing great leadership skills and is a great example for others.

Theater: Zach Holmes

Zach Holmes is the theatre student of the month. In Stagecraft Class over the past couple weeks Zach has taken initiative on a couple projects and worked hard to see them through to completion.

Exceptional Student Education: Robert Evans

Robert Evans has shown tremendous improvement in all academic areas. He has a different outlook on his school work and works hard. He is always very inquisitive and wants to understand concepts further. We are very proud of him.

Counseling: Sophie Reed

The Counseling Office would like to recognize Sophie Reed for being a student aide in our office. Sophie is always willing to welcome new students by showing them around the school and helping them get acquainted to WHS. Sophie always takes on a task when asked and does it well.

