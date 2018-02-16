Learn about SSCC adult opportunities at New Vienna Library

NEW VIENNA — Find out how the Adult Opportunity Center at Southern State Community College can assist you with free services such as basic academic skills, workplace literacy, college readiness, GED preparation, and life skills.

A representative from the college will be available at the New Vienna Library 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. No registration is required.

Sessions will run approximately every 15 minutes during this scheduled hour. Paperwork will also be available if you wish to register for an adult class at Southern State Community College.

For additional information, call the Adult Opportunity Center at 800-628-7722 or 937-393-3431, ext. 2687.