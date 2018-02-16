King & queen of the manor

Continental Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has a monthly birthday party to celebrate the residents having a birthday within that month. February’s birthday party was extra special because a new King & Queen of Hearts were crowned. This years title of Queen went to Phyllis Hixson, with King going to Robert Ernst. Activity Director Lisa Beach said they gather all of the residents in the dining hall to await the grand entrance. Last year’s King, Larry Tedrick, led the way as they entered the hall. Once inside the hall, Larry Tedrick then handed over the scepter to the new King, Robert Ernst. Last years queen, Wilma Palmer, then handed over the scepter to the new queen, Phyllis Hixson. The residents enjoyed cake, ice cream and punch while enjoying the entertainment courtesy of Mike Mallot and Intelli Choice Insurance. Gifts were presented to the King and Queen, as well as all of the residents with birthdays in the month of February. Family members of both Phyllis and Robert were present to help them celebrate.

