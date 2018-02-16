Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Clinton County Senior Services, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 5. Bulk container of sugar and flour missing label. Warewash machine not reaching correct final rinse temperatures. Food debris accumulated in hot cabinet equipment. Silverware with napkin does not cover mouth/food contact surface. Door seal damaged on True reach-in cooler. Light used at prep table and shielded/shatterproof lights in food prep areas must be shielded/shatterproof to prevent physical contamination. Floor trim missing near refrigeration and freezer units. Exterior kitchen door has missing/damaged seal. Water accumulated behind cooking equipment/steamer.

Critical: Packages of ham missing date marks.

Follow-up: March 5.

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Jan. 26. Critical: Date mark missing on chopped bacon, chopped apple in walk-in cooler.

Food items/ingredients missing labels on filling prep area and walk-in cooler. Black residues (mold-like) and food debris observed on containers storing chopped apple and chopped bacon. Debris accumulated on panels in vent hood above fryers. Ice accumulated on floor in walk-in freezer.

Follow-up: March 2.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 25. Critical: There was a strainer with chili meat draining in second compartment of 3-compartment sink; 3-compartment sink is for washing dishes only!

The sandwich cooler on right side had large puddle of water inside of unit. Cooler unit with salad door access on front door is not closing properly. Floor under the pop syrup boxes along the wall is dirty. Floor behind deep fryers is dirty and there is a puddle of grease/water. Caulking beside hand sink in back is missing. There is mildew on the caulking of hand sink by front drive-thru window.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 20.

• Blanchester Save-A-Lot, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Jan. 26. Follow-up. Eight previous violations corrected. The following require improvement and correction: Thermometer nonworking in deli department. Light nonworking in freezer on sales floor. Shelving in walk-in cooler is rusty in deli department. Floor tile damaged in walk-in cooler entry in meat department. Dairy department walk-in cooler light bulb nonworking. Ceiling panel is separating and door trim damaged.

Follow-up: March 2.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 7. Discussed with person in charge complaint he received regarding foreign object in hamburger. Temperature violations: Mayo 42°F, cole slaw °F, cheese 54°F (must be 41°F or below). Inside of microwave across from grill was dirty. In front of soda machine where counter was fixed, needs to be sealed. In front of bar area, ceiling is cracked. Floor in front of grill is missing tile, exposing concrete.

Follow-up: Approx. March 7.

• Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 256 College St., Wilmington, Jan. 25. There are utensils and cutting boards stored under hand sink.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 29.Critical: Tomato 46°F, ham 44°F. Air gap missing at icemaking machine.

Shelf edge next to ice machine is not sealed. Light bulb in ceiling fixture next to vent hood nonworking/flickering. Soda spillage next to bag in box rack.

Follow-up: Feb. 12.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Jan. 26. Maxwell coffee equipment has product spillage.

• Clinton County Head Start, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 3. French dressing 41°F, milk 42°F. Monitor refrigerator to ensure maintained 41°F or less. Any person who enters kitchen must wash hands and restrain hair to prevent contamination. Fruit prepared into bowls (from cans) must be stored in refrigeration if it will not be immediately used.

• Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Club, 301 Batson Road, Wilmington, Feb. 2. Boxes of cups and slow cooker stored on floor. Light nonworking in maintenance closet.

• Bob Evans, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 5. Follow-up. Seven previous violations corrected. Ice accumulated in bottom of Delfield freezer.

• Little Caesar’s, 334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 6. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• McDonald’s, Rombach Avenue, Wilmington, Feb. 6. Follow-up. Gnats at drink station and front counter. Discussed cleaning procedures and cleaning of drains to remedy problem.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 7. Employees in kitchen with beards/facial hair and no beard nets. There are towels by warewash machine, under containers, on cart and on shelf by warewash machine. All towels must be used as wiping cloths and when not in use be stored in sanitizer solution. Note: Facility has new warewash machine.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, Feb. 8. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. the condenser line in freezer has accumulation of ice. Dry storage area walls are unpainted.

• Stephanie’s, 142 Main St., New Vienna, Feb. 8. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you! Ceiling in dry storage area is broken and pieces of plaster are missing.

