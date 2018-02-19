Main Street Wilmington announces photo winners

WILMINGTON — Main Street Wilmington held a #luvwilmingtonoh Instagram contest from Feb. 1-8.
Community members were encouraged to submit photos of the things they love about Downtown Wilmington – the people, places, events, buildings, and views that make our community the place they are proud to call home.
Contest winners received a basket of Valentine’s Day-themed gifts from local businesses – Fiesta Veracruz, Kava Haus, Shoppes at the Old Mill, South Street Wine Cellar, and Swindler & Sons Florist all donated items.
The two prize-winning photographs were taken inside buildings celebrating anniversaries this year: Becky Bowman’s photograph of the stained-glass window, balcony and rafters of Wilmington Friends Meetinghouse, celebrating 150 years this spring; and Veronica Campbell’s photograph of the stage of the Murphy Theatre, celebrating 100 years this summer.
Honorable mention went to Sabrina Bowman’s photograph of a well-placed traffic cone in front of the mural in the Mural Parking Lot, and to Sonja Koehler’s photograph of the lights across the same parking lot.
