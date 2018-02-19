Main Street Wilmington announces photo winners

WILMINGTON — Main Street Wilmington held a #luvwilmingtonoh Instagram contest from Feb. 1-8.

Community members were encouraged to submit photos of the things they love about Downtown Wilmington – the people, places, events, buildings, and views that make our community the place they are proud to call home.

Contest winners received a basket of Valentine’s Day-themed gifts from local businesses – Fiesta Veracruz, Kava Haus, Shoppes at the Old Mill, South Street Wine Cellar, and Swindler & Sons Florist all donated items.

The two prize-winning photographs were taken inside buildings celebrating anniversaries this year: Becky Bowman’s photograph of the stained-glass window, balcony and rafters of Wilmington Friends Meetinghouse, celebrating 150 years this spring; and Veronica Campbell’s photograph of the stage of the Murphy Theatre, celebrating 100 years this summer.

Honorable mention went to Sabrina Bowman’s photograph of a well-placed traffic cone in front of the mural in the Mural Parking Lot, and to Sonja Koehler’s photograph of the lights across the same parking lot.

Becky Bowman’s photo taken at the Wilmington Friends Meetinghouse. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WINNER-rebeccaakbowman-4-original-file.jpeg Becky Bowman’s photo taken at the Wilmington Friends Meetinghouse. Courtesy photos Veronica Campbell’s photo taken at the Murphy Theatre. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WINNER-vlee_82-1-original-file.jpg Veronica Campbell’s photo taken at the Murphy Theatre. Courtesy photos Sonja Koehler’s photo of the lights across the parking lot. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_HONORABLE-MENTION-sonjakoehler-original-file.jpeg Sonja Koehler’s photo of the lights across the parking lot. Courtesy photos Sabrina Bowman’s photo taken in front of the mural. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_HONORABLE-MENTION-sabrinabowmanart-4-original-file.jpeg Sabrina Bowman’s photo taken in front of the mural. Courtesy photos