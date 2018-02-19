Longtime WNJ carrier earns statewide honor

Freda Edwards, who has been a newspaper carrier for 40 years for the News Journal, was honored as Senior Carrier of the Year at the recent annual Ohio News Media Association awards in Columbus. The Sabina resident hasn’t missed a day of work during those 40 years, according to WNJ Circulation Manager Dawn Gunkel, who nominated her. Gunkel said that Freda is also a huge help to her both inside and outside, assisting with down routes and helping out other carriers. Freda is also known around Sabina and at local nursing homes (as well as by News Journal staff) for her baking prowess, especially her pies and cookies. Congratulations Freda!

