Truck fire doused downtown

Wilmington Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire in a truck’s engine compartment at the intersection of Main and South Streets around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported, and the truck was later towed from the scene. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

