Woman charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest

BLANCHESTER —A woman was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest after an incident Friday in Blanchester.

At around 4 p.m. Blanchester police were called to 123 N. Broadway St. on a report of a trespasser.

“Ptl. Ian Courtney responded and learned that Marina Lynch, 20, who is homeless, picked the lock and entered into the apartment of her father and step-mother at that address,” said BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt. “Her father and step-mother have informed her previously that she is not permitted on their property.”

He said Ptl. Courtney found Lynch exiting the public library across the street and attempted to place her under arrest.

”A struggle ensued and Ptl. Kristen Jeffers responded to lend assistance,” said Reinbolt. “Lynch, who appeared to be under the influence of some drug of abuse, was arrested and transported to the Clinton County Jail.”

She will answer the charges in Clinton County Municipal Court.

